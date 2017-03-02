FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-White Mountains announces election of Manning Rountree as CEO
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-White Mountains announces election of Manning Rountree as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - election of Manning Rountree as chief executive officer, effective immediately

* White Mountains announces election of Manning Rountree as CEO

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree succeeds Ray Barrette, who is retiring

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Ray Barrette also retired as chairman and as a member of board of directors of company

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Rountree has also been elected to company's board of directors

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd - Morgan Davis has been elected non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

