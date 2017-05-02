May 2 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* White Mountains reports first quarter results

* Reported March 31, 2017 book value per share of $793 and adjusted book value per share of $799

* Net written premiums were $257 million in Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 8% from Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $385.9 million versus $369.3 million

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $7.72

* White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd qtrly earnings per share from total consolidated operations $7.50