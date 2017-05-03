WRAPUP 1-China's economy loses momentum as policymakers clamp down on debt risks
May 3 Whitecap Resources Inc:
* Whitecap Resources Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07
* Whitecap Resources Inc - average production in Q1/17 increased to a record 55,886 boe/d, 10% higher than Q4/16
* Whitecap Resources Inc - anticipate Q2/17 production volumes to be 57,000 - 59,000 boe/d
* Whitecap Resources Inc - remain on track to meet full year guidance of 57,000 boe/d on $300 million of development capital
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly funds flow per share increased by 50% from $0.22 per share for comparable period to $0.33 per share in Q1/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Factory output, investment growth miss expectations in April
