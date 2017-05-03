May 3 Whitecap Resources Inc:

* Whitecap Resources Inc announces first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.07

* Whitecap Resources Inc - average production in Q1/17 increased to a record 55,886 boe/d, 10% higher than Q4/16

* Whitecap Resources Inc - anticipate Q2/17 production volumes to be 57,000 - 59,000 boe/d

* Whitecap Resources Inc - remain on track to meet full year guidance of 57,000 boe/d on $300 million of development capital

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly funds flow per share increased by 50% from $0.22 per share for comparable period to $0.33 per share in Q1/17