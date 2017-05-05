May 5 Whitehorse Finance Inc:

* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results

* Gross proceeds from sales and repayments in Q1 was $30.2 million

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.53

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S