BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Whitehorse Finance Inc:
* Whitehorse Finance Inc announces first quarter 2017 earnings results
* Gross proceeds from sales and repayments in Q1 was $30.2 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37, revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results