4 months ago
BRIEF-Whiting petroleum Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.24
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:24 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Whiting petroleum Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - q1 2017 average production of 117,360 boe/d at high end of guidance

* Whiting Petroleum Corporation announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Whiting Petroleum-raising 2017 production forecast and lowering per boe cost guidance for LOE, G&A, interest expense, DD&A and oil and gas differentials

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly loss per share $0.24

* Whiting petroleum corp - raising its full-year production forecast to 45.2 to 46.2 mmboe

* Whiting petroleum corp - reiterating its $1.1 billion full-year capital budget

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $360.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Whiting petroleum corp - qtrly total operating revenues-mm $ 371.3 million versus $289.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

