6 months ago
BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Q4 2016 average production 118,890 boe/d
February 21, 2017 / 9:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Q4 2016 average production 118,890 boe/d

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Whiting petroleum corporation announces fourth quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Whiting petroleum corp - q4 2016 average production of 118,890 boe/d

* Whiting petroleum corp - full-year 2016 capex on target at $554 million

* Whiting petroleum corp - 2017 quarterly production forecast to grow 23% from q1 to q4

* Whiting petroleum corp - whiting projects a 2017 capital budget of $1.1 billion

* Whiting petroleum corp - company forecasts 2017 production of 45.0 to 46.0 mmboe

* Whiting petroleum corp sees q1 production 10.2 mmboe - 10.6 mmboe

* Whiting petroleum corp sees full year 2017 45.0 mmboe - 46.0 mmboe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

