FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole Foods Market announces board refreshment with the appointment of five new independent directors and new board leadership

* Whole Foods Market Inc says gabrielle sulzberger has been appointed new chair of Whole Foods Market board of directors

* Whole Foods Market Inc says Mary Ellen Coe has been appointed new chair of nominating & governance committee

* Whole Foods Market Inc says significant refreshment of its board of directors by appointing five new independent directors, effective immediately

* Whole Foods Market - Board of directors will comprise 12 directors, 10 of whom are independent and six of whom were added in last seven months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.