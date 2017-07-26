FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Whole Foods Market Q3 earnings of $0.33 per share
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 5:41 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Whole Foods Market Q3 earnings of $0.33 per share

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc

* Whole foods market reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.36 excluding items

* Q3 sales $3.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.72 billion

* Q3 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Says "‍comparable store sales improved sequentially on a one- and two-year basis in Q3"​

* will not be updating outlook for 2017 or longer-term targets and will not be holding a conf call to discuss financial results for Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.