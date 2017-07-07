July 7 Amazon.Com Inc
* Whole Foods Market Inc - co's board unanimously recommends
that shareholders vote “for” the proposal to approve deal with
Amazon - sec filing
* Whole Foods-april 20 -may 4, received inquiries from 4 pe
firms indicating if co was interested in leveraged buy-out,
pipe, they might be interested in such deals
* Whole Foods - on may 30, board discussed overtures made by
other third parties, including company x, company y, 4 private
equity firms that previously contacted co and/or evercore
* Whole Foods Market Inc- on may 23, received a written
offer from Amazon.com to acquire the company for $41.00 per
share of the company’s common stock
* Whole Foods - on may 30, board decided that making counter
proposal at higher price was most effective response, resolved
to make a counter-proposal to amazon at $45.00/share
* Whole Foods - following may 30 board discussion on ongoing
talks, board discussed contacts, reaffirmed consensus to not
solicit proposals from pe firms
* Whole Foods - decided not to solicit proposals from pe
firms, given perspective of evercore that price proposed by
Amazon.com likely exceeded price level a pe buyer could pay
* Whole Foods Market - on june 1, amazon expected that co
would not approach other potential bidders while company was
negotiating with amazon
* Whole Foods says Evercore had noted Amazon.com had
re-emphasized it would not be willing to further engage in case
of a rumor or leak of potential deal
* Whole Foods - on june 1, representatives from goldman
sachs said as last stretch Amazon.com was willing to offer
$42/share but stressed this was Amazon.com’s best, final offer
Source text - bit.ly/2tPEsgy
Further company coverage: