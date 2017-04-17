FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wi-Lan names CFO Shaun Mcewan, interim CEO
April 17, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wi-Lan names CFO Shaun Mcewan, interim CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc

* Wi-Lan announces corporate developments and new growth strategy

* Wi-Lan Inc - James Skippen, president & ceo, will become executive chairman

* Paul Mccarten, chairman of board of directors will become independent lead director

* Wi-Lan Inc - Wi-Lan will change its name to quarterhill inc on or about june 1, 2017

* Wi-Lan Inc- steve thompson, vp finance will become interim cfo

* Wi-Lan Inc - effective immediately Shaun Mcewan, cfo, will become interim ceo

* Wi-Lan Inc- board of directors has begun search for a full-time ceo

* Wi-Lan Inc says acquired businesses will operate independently as subsidiaries of quarterhill

* Wi-Lan - quarterhill's growth strategy will focus on acquiring technology companies in industrial internet of things segment across multiple verticals

* Wi-Lan Inc- Wi-Lan will continue as a key subsidiary of quarterhill focusing on patent licensing

* Wi-Lan Inc - following change of its name to quarterhill, wilan will continue intellectual property licensing business as a subsidiary of quarterhill

* Wi-Lan Inc- at December 31, 2016, company had $107.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

