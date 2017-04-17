FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Wi-Lan to acquire International Road Dynamics for $63.5 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 8:14 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wi-Lan to acquire International Road Dynamics for $63.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Wi-Lan Inc-

* WiLan to acquire International Road Dynamics

* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for equity value of approximately $63.5 million

* Wi-Lan Inc- Wi-Lan will fund acquisition with cash from its balance sheet, which at december 31, 2016 was $143.1 million

* Wi-Lan Inc - deal for $4.25 or us $3.17 per share in cash

* Wi-Lan Inc says boards of directors of both wilan and ird have unanimously approved the transaction

* Wi-Lan Inc - acquisition of international road dynamics will be immediately accretive to wilan's ebitda

* On a combined pro forma basis, for fiscal 2016 wilan would have generated revenue of $188.4 million and ebitda of $76.1 million

* Wi-Lan - IRD directors,officers, certain ird shareholders,representing about 25.4% of total ird shares outstanding agreed to tender their ird shares into deal

* Wi-Lan inc says all amounts, unless stated otherwise, are in canadian dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.