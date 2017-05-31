FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement​
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 6:41 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-WideOpenWest says unit entered into seventh amendment to credit agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - WideOpenWest Inc:

* WOW! announces the seventh amendment to its credit facility

* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit facility to may 31, 2022​

* Seventh amendment refinances existing $200 million of borrowings available to WOW​

* Loans under revolving credit facility will bear interest, at option of co at a rate equal to ABR plus 2.00% or LIBOR plus 3.00%

* Seventh amendment refinances existing $200 million of borrowings available to co under revolving credit facility​

* WideOpenWest finance, LLC, a subsidiary of company, has entered into a seventh amendment to its credit agreement

* Amendment also provides an additional $100 million of revolving credit facility borrowings upon compliance by co with certain conditions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

