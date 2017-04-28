BRIEF-Wiener Privatbank FY net commissions income up at 8.83 mln euros

April 28 (Reuters) - Wiener Privatbank SE:

* FY earnings before taxes increased to 8.47 million euros ($9.21 million)(2015: 4.16 million euros)

* To distribute dividend of 0.80 euros per share (after eur 0.50 in the previous year).

* FY net commissions income at 8.83 million euros, after 3.61 million euros in 2015

* FY net interest income of -0.79 million euros, compared to -0.83 million euros in the previous year Source text - bit.ly/2pskpSD Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)