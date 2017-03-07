FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-wige Media AG anticipates positive performance in 2017
#Entertainment Production
March 7, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-wige Media AG anticipates positive performance in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - wige Media AG

* dgap-adhoc: _wige media ag anticipates positive performance in 2017

* In current financial year, expects revenues of around 60 million euros, EBITDA of 2.7 million euros and earnings before tax (EBIT) of 1.5 million euros

* In medium term, revenues are expected to increase to around 100 million euros, accompanied by an EBIT margin of 10%

* Company's management board has today approved respective medium-term planning

* Provisional, unaudited, FY 2016 statements, which include discontinued broadcast business respectively, report revenues of around 60 million euros due to group restructuring and earnings before tax (EBT) of -6.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

