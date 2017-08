April 28 (Reuters) - Wige Media AG:

* Restructuring completed in 2016, as scheduled

* In 2017, EBITDA target set at 2.7 million euros ($2.94 million) and EBIT at 1.5 million euros

* In medium term, revenues of 100 million euros and EBIT margin of 10% envisaged

* In 2017, _wige anticipates revenues of around 60 million euros, EBITDA of 2.7 million euros and EBIT of 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)