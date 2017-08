March 21 (Reuters) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB:

* Wihlborgs issues senior unsecured bond

* Issued a senior unsecured 300 million Swedish crowns ($34 million) floating rate bond with a term of two years.

* Bond carries an interest rate of three months STIBOR plus 110 basis points and has final maturity on March 27 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.8102 Swedish crowns)