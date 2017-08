Aug 1 (Reuters) - WIIT SPA:

* ACQUIRES NEW MULTIANNUAL CONTRACTS FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF OVER EUR 4 MILLION

* ACQUIRES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT IN CYBER SECURITY SECTOR FOR OVER EUR 1.3 MILLION

* ACQUIRES MULTI-YEAR CONTRACTS WITH COMPANIES OPERATING IN THE FOOD & BEVERAGE AND CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS SECTORS FOR OVER EUR 2.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)