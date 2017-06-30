BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
June 30 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development announces closing of the Eagle Ford acquisition, borrowing base increase to $650 million, and election of board members
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - borrowing base under its $1.0 billion multi-year revolving credit facility was increased to $650 million from $450 million
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - WRD's revolving credit facility matures in december 2021
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock