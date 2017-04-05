FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
#Market News
April 5, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - existing borrowing base under its $1.0 billion multi-year revolving credit facility was increased by its bank group

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - revolving credit facility was increased to $450.0 million from $362.5 million

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - WRD's revolving credit facility matures in december 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

