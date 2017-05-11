FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development qtrly earnings per share $0.22
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development qtrly earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp

* Wildhorse resource development corporation announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $54.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $54.6 million

* Wildhorse resource development corp - raised estimated full-year 2017 production guidance range to 27.0 - 31.0 mboe/d

* Wildhorse resource development corp qtrly net production increased 18% year-over-year to 17.6 mboe/d for q1 2017 compared to 14.9 mboe/d for q1 2016

* Wildhorse resource development corp - updated 2017 capex guidance has been increased to $550 million - $675 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.22

* Wildhorse resource development corp - drilling program has also increased by 10 gross wells to between 100 - 120 gross spuds in 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $54.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wildhorse resource development corp - in q2 of 2017, wrd expects to bring online a total of 16 to 20 wells

* Wildhorse resource development-expects available borrowings to provide sufficient liquidity to finance anticipated working capital, capex requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

