Feb 28 Wildhorse Resource Development Corp
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces
year-end 2016 reserves, operational update, and 2017 guidance
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - reported year-end
2016 proved reserves of 152.5 mmboe, up 48% from 103.0 mmboe at
year-end 2015
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - estimated Q4 2016
production of 17.5 mboe/d pro-forma for burleson north
acquisition
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - project 2017 daily
production to average 23.0 - 27.0 mboe/d
* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp - estimated fiscal
year 2017 d&c capex is approximately $450 - $600 million
