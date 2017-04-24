FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wilex says plans rights issue using authorised capital
April 24, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Wilex says plans rights issue using authorised capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Wilex AG:

* Plans rights issue using authorised capital

* To increase company's share capital using authorized capital from 12,927,564.00 euros by up to 2,040,816.00 euros to up to 14,968,380.00 euros ($16.27 million)

* To increase share capital by issuing up to 2,040,816 new shares with a notional value of 1.00 euro each and full entitlement to dividends effective 1 December 2016 in return for cash contributions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

