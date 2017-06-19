June 19 WILEX AG:

* SUBSIDIARY HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH TAKEDA FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES

* ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, HEIDELBERG PHARMA WILL PRODUCE ANTIBODY TARGETED AMANITIN CONJUGATES (ATACS) USING ANTIBODIES FROM TAKEDA'S PROPRIETARY PORTFOLIO FOR UP TO THREE UNDISCLOSED TARGETS​

* ‍UNDER LICENSE AGREEMENT, HEIDELBERG PHARMA WOULD BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO USD 113 MILLION FOR EACH PRODUCT CANDIDATE, AS WELL AS ROYALTIES​