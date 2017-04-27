April 27 Wilh Wilhelmsen Holding ASA
* Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding ASA: Wilhelmsen acquires Drew
Marine Technical
* Deal for USD 400 million
* Acquisition is expected to result in a USD 150 million
increase in annual total income for Wilhelmsen ships service.
* Transaction will be financed by using existing credit
facilities, available cash and new facilities
* About 400 Drew Marine employees will join Wilhelmsen ships
service upon completion of transaction
* If approval from relevant bodies is not received, parties
have agreed on a termination fee of usd 20 million
* Acquired business will be brought into Wilhelmsen ships
service once transaction is complete
