May 22 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc:

* Wilks Brothers Llc reports 12.1 percent stake in Carbo Ceramics Inc as of may 19 - sec filing

* Wilks Brothers Llc had earlier reported a stake of 9.5 percent in Carbo Ceramics as of march 2 Source text - bit.ly/2qaGYZJ Further company coverage: