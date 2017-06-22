June 22 Willbros Group Inc-
* Willbros announces awards valued at $68 million
* Willbros Group - oil & gas segment executed two contracts,
utility t&d segment finalized multiple extensions of existing
master service agreements
* First award is to construct approximately 24 miles of
pipeline, ranging predominantly in size from 20" to 30", in
northeast
* Willbros Group Inc - awards, with an estimated value of
$50 million, will be added to backlog during june 2017
* Construction of pipeline under first award is expected to
commence early in q3 of 2017 with completion by end of year
* Willbros Group Inc - work on booster stations in the
midwest will commence immediately and is expected to be
completed during q2 of 2018.
* Oil & gas segment has also been selected to construct five
new booster stations in midwest
* Willbros Group - multiple msa extensions, varying from 1
to 2 years, have been executed, included in may 2017 backlog,
with estimated value $18 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: