May 4, 2017 / 9:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Willdan Group sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.08 to $1.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc:

* Willdan Group reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group Inc qtrly total contract revenue of $68.4 million, an increase of 102% over prior year

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.08 to $1.21

* Willdan Group Inc sees 2017 total contract revenue of $240 - $250 million

* Willdan Group Inc - over long-term, Willdan continues to target both organic and acquisitive revenue growth of greater than 10%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $234.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group Inc - over long-term, Willdan continues to target total revenue growth of greater than 20% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

