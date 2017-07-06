BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 6 Howard Hughes Corp
* William A. Ackman reports 10.9 percent stake in Howard Hughes Corp as of June 30, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tUCETI) Further company coverage:
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market