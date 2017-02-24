Feb 24 William Hill Plc:

* FY group net revenue up 1 pct to 1,603.8 mln stg

* FY adjusted operating profit 1 of 261.5 mln stg in line with revised guidance

* full-year dividend maintained at 12.5p per share

* For seven weeks to Feb. 14 , positive trends in amounts wagered in all four divisions, including encouraging improvement in online

* Online's UK business is now delivering sustained growth- CEO

* For seven weeks to Feb. 14, UK sportsbook wagering up 10 pct and UK gaming net revenue up 8 pct

* Looking forward, co is expanding product range, increasing marketing investment

* Looking forward, co is expanding product range, increasing marketing investment

* Expect performance to continue to improve during 2017