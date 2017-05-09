FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-William Hill says group net revenue for 17-wks to April 25 up 9 pct
May 9, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-William Hill says group net revenue for 17-wks to April 25 up 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc:

* Trading statement

* Announces a trading update for unaudited 17 weeks to 25 april 2017

* Growth in wagering and net revenue across all four divisions

* Online sportsbook amounts wagered up 9% and gaming net revenue up 8% following product improvements

* Retail sportsbook amounts wagered up 2% and gaming net revenue up 4%

* On track to deliver annualised £40m of cost efficiencies, largely for reinvestment, by end of 2017

* In line with market expectations for 2017 assuming normalised margins

* "It has been a positive start to year for William Hill across board" - ceo

* "overall, we are in line with market expectations for 2017 at this early stage in year." - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

