BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Q4 home sales revenue of $473.2 million

Feb 22 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes

* William Lyon Homes reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.60

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* William lyon homes - qtrly dollar value of homes in backlog of $410.7 million, up 5%

* Qtrly home sales revenue of $473.2 million, up 19%

* Qtrly new home deliveries of 902 homes, up 11%

* William Lyon Homes - board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $50.0 million of company's class A common stock

* William Lyon Homes- for full year, we currently expect 2017 results to include deliveries of approximately 3,000 to 3,250 units

* Sees 2017 home sales revenue of approximately $1.65 billion to $1.75 billion

* Sees 2017 pre-tax income before minority interest of approximately $135 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: