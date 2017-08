April 5 (Reuters) - Williams Grand Prix Holdings Plc :

* Group revenue increased from 125.6 million GBP ($156.26 million) in 2015 to 167.4 mln GBP last year

* EBITDA improved from a loss of 3.3 mln GBP in 2015 to a profit of 15.5 mln GBP in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8038 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)