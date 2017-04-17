FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Williams Partners agrees to sell its interests in the Geismar Olefins Facility to Nova Chemicals
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Williams Partners agrees to sell its interests in the Geismar Olefins Facility to Nova Chemicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Williams Partners Lp

* Williams partners agrees to sell its interests in the Geismar Olefins Facility to Nova Chemicals for $2.1 billion; announces long-term feedstock supply and transportation agreements with Nova Chemicals

* Says proceeds to be used to pay down debt and pre-fund capital investments

* Plans to use cash proceeds from Williams Olefins transaction to pay off its $850 million term loan

* Expects for federal tax purposes, any taxable gain generated from transaction will be sheltered by net operating loss carry-forwards

* Says Morgan Stanley & Co acted as lead financial adviser to Williams Partners on transaction

* Units to enter long-term supply, transportation agreements with Nova Chemicals to provide feedstock to Geismar Olefins plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.