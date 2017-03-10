U.S. Treasury to sell $92 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, March 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
March 10 Williams Partners Lp:
* Williams Partners Lp- Donald R. Chappel, chief financial officer of co to retire targeting late 2017
* Williams Partners Lp- Williams is initiating a search process to identify Chappel's successor - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2mqNbji Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
LONDON, March 23 The European Union's system for granting market access to banks outside the bloc will not work for a financial centre the size of Britain after Brexit, a top European regulator said on Thursday.