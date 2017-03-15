FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma announces Pottery Barn Brands leadership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc

* Williams-Sonoma inc announces pottery barn brands leadership changes

* Williams-Sonoma inc - Sandra Stangl, president of Pottery Barn Brands, is resigning from company on March 31, 2017

* Williams-Sonoma in context of Stangl's resignation company announced that it has restructured leadership of Pottery Barn Brands

* Williams-Sonoma inc - Marta Benson has been named president of Pottery Barn brand reporting to Laura Alber

* Williams-Sonoma inc - Jennifer Kellor has been named president of pottery barn kids and pbteen brands reporting to laura alber Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

