3 months ago
BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc

* Williams-Sonoma, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results net revenues grow 1.2% with comparable brand revenue growth of 0.1% pottery barn comparable brand revenue sequentially improves 270bps gaap eps of $0.45, non-gaap eps of $0.51

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 revenue $1.112 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.11 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Williams-Sonoma inc says e-commerce net revenues in q1 17 increased 0.7% to $581 million from $576 million in q1 16

* Williams-Sonoma inc says e-commerce net revenues generated 52.2% of total company net revenues in q1 17 and 52.5% of total company net revenues in q1 16

* Williams-Sonoma inc says retail net revenues in q1 17 increased 1.8% to $531 million from $522 million in q1 16

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees ‍2nd quarter total net revenues $1,195 - $1,230 million​

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 total net revenues $5,165 million - $5,265 million

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees ‍ q2 comparable brand revenue growth 2% - 5%​

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees ‍ q2 diluted eps $0.55 - $0.61​

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 non-gaap operating margin 9.4% - 9.6%

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 non-gaap diluted eps $3.45 - $3.65

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees ‍ fiscal year 2017 comparable brand revenue growth 1% - 3%​

* Williams-Sonoma inc sees 2017 capital spending $200 million - $220 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

