June 5 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc:

* Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announces West Elm leadership transition

* Williams-Sonoma inc - ‍alex Bellos is succeeding Jim Brett as president of West Elm brand​

* Williams-Sonoma inc - ‍Brett is resigning from company to take a position as CEO of J.Crew​