BRIEF-Asian Citrus was made aware that Man Gui Fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit of co
* Company was made aware of a prc court order requiring a subsidiary of company to repay a loan of rmb17 million and interest in arrears
June 30 Williamson Tea Kenya Ltd:
* FY loss from operations before tax at 361.1 million shillings versus profit from operations before tax of 365.2 million shillings year ago
* FY turnover 3.42 billion shillings versus 3.39 billion shillings year ago
* Profit for year attributable hk$50.3 million versus hk$45.8 million