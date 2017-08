March 16 (Reuters) - Willowglen Msc Bhd:

* On 15 March 2017 a unit, Willowglen (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. has been awarded a contract of 7.8 million RGT by Tenaga Nasional

* Contract expected to contribute positively to group’s earnings and net assets per share for financial years ending 31 Dec 2017 to 2018

* Commencement date of the contract is on 15 March 2017 and will be completed by 14 March 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: