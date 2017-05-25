BRIEF-Willowglen MSC says unit has been awarded 2 contracts

May 25 (Reuters) - Willowglen Msc Bhd :

* Unit has been awarded the contract from SP Powerassets limited, Singapore valued at about 9.9 million rgt

* Unit has been awarded the contract from Powergas Limited, Singapore valued equivalent to about 9.2 million rgt

* Contract from Powergas Ltd is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the FY's ending 31 December 2017 to 2021

* Contract from SP Powerassets ltd is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the FY's ending 31 Dec 2017 to 2019 Source text : (bit.ly/2qS4WeU) Further company coverage: