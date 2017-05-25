FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Willowglen MSC says unit has been awarded 2 contracts
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
May 25, 2017 / 10:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Willowglen MSC says unit has been awarded 2 contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Willowglen Msc Bhd :

* Unit has been awarded the contract from SP Powerassets limited, Singapore valued at about 9.9 million rgt

* Unit has been awarded the contract from Powergas Limited, Singapore valued equivalent to about 9.2 million rgt

* Contract from Powergas Ltd is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the FY's ending 31 December 2017 to 2021

* Contract from SP Powerassets ltd is expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings for the FY's ending 31 Dec 2017 to 2019 Source text : (bit.ly/2qS4WeU) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.