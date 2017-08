March 31 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd:

* Re-designation of executive deputy chairman to non-independent non-executive director

* Martua Sitorus will step down from his position as executive deputy chairman and relinquish his role as executive director

* Sitorus will continue to serve on Wilmar board as a director and will be re-designated as a non-independent non-executive director