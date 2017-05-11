FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Wilmar International reports qtrly net profit of $361.6 mln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Wilmar International reports qtrly net profit of $361.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Wilmar International Ltd

* Qtrly net profit $361.56 million versus $239.4 million a year ago

* Qtrly revenue $10.6 billion versus $9 billion a year ago

* Recent volatility in sugar prices is expected to impact our sugar operation

* Overall, we are cautiously optimistic that next quarter's performance will be satisfactory

* "volume for consumer products is expected to recover from seasonal reduction in 1Q2017"

* Announce that it is carrying out an internal restructuring of its China operations with possibility of a separate listing

* "Although lower CPO prices will impact our plantation & palm oil mills operations, we believe that this will be partially offset by anticipated higher palm oil production" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.