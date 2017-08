May 9 (Reuters) - WINDELN DE SE:

* WINDELN.DE SE: WINDELN.DE WITH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL IMPROVEMENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* EUR 51.9 MILLION IN REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2017

* ADJUSTED EBIT FOR Q1 OF 2017 WAS EUR -7.2 MILLION, ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN -14.0% COMPARED TO -13.8% IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)