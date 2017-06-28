BRIEF-First Hi-tec Enterprise says 2016 dividend record date is July 23
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 23
June 28 Windflow Technology Ltd:
* Windflow agrees conditional deal with major shareholder to repay debt
* Agreement to facilitate repayment of Windflow Group's outstanding debt obligations to its main shareholder and lender, David Iles
* As at June 28, total debts owing to David Iles by WTL Group total approximately NZ$21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board approves to pay dividend of T$1.4 per share for 2016