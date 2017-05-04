FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Windstream Q1 loss per share $0.89
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Windstream Q1 loss per share $0.89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream reports first-quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and sales $1.37 billion versus $1.37 billion

* Q1 adjusted revenue and sales $1.52 billion

* Windstream holdings says affirmed its previously provided guidance for adjusted service revenue, adjusted oibdar and adjusted capital expenditures

* Windstream holdings says continues to expect to generate approximately $200 million in adjusted free cash flow for the year

* Q1 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.