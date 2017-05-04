BRIEF-Windstream Q1 loss per share $0.89

May 4 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream reports first-quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.89

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total revenues and sales $1.37 billion versus $1.37 billion

* Q1 adjusted revenue and sales $1.52 billion

* Windstream holdings says affirmed its previously provided guidance for adjusted service revenue, adjusted oibdar and adjusted capital expenditures

* Windstream holdings says continues to expect to generate approximately $200 million in adjusted free cash flow for the year

* Q1 revenue view $1.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: