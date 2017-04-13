FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream to acquire Broadview Networks

* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal for $227.5 million.

* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal accretive to free cash flow

* Windstream Holdings Inc - deal creates $30 million in annual operating expense synergies

* Windstream Holdings Inc - Windstream intends to finance transaction with cash reserves and available revolving credit capacity

* Windstream Holdings Inc - Windstream expects to realize approximately $30 million in annual operating synergies within two years

* Boards of both companies unanimously approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

