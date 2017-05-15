BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics Q1 operating loss $8.1 million

May 15 (Reuters) - Windtree Therapeutics Inc

* Windtree Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides key business updates

* For quarter ended march 31, 2017, company reported an operating loss of $8.1 million, compared to $13.9 million for Q1 of 2016

* Grant revenue for Q1 of 2017 was $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million for Q1 of 2016

* Anticipates that it has sufficient cash to support operations through planned completion of aerosurf phase 2b clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: