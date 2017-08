March 31 (Reuters) - Windtree Therapeutics Inc

* Windtree Therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and provides key business updates

* Q4 loss per share $0.77

* Q4 revenue $900,000 versus $700,000

* Windtree Therapeutics-existing cash resources sufficient to fund operations through completion of aerosurf phase 2b clinical trial,results in mid-2017