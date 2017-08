June 1 (Reuters) - Winfull Group Holdings:

* Disposal of 51 pct equity interest in Plan Link Limited

* Deal for cash consideration of HK$610 million

* Net proceeds from disposal shared by group will be approximately HK$295.2 million

* World Fair and Profit Vision (vendors), Smart World Development (purchaser) entered into provisional agreement

* Disposal is expected to recognise a gain before tax of approximately HK$68.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: