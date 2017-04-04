FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Winfull Group says unit enters provisional spa with Multi Fun Ltd
April 4, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Winfull Group says unit enters provisional spa with Multi Fun Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Winfull Group Holdings Ltd

* Unit and apex step as vendors, and purchaser and purchaser's sole shareholder and directors as guarantors entered into provisional spa

* Net proceeds from disposal shared by group will be approximately hk$172 million

* Disposal is expected to recognise a gain before tax of approximately hk$90 million to group

* Deal for cash consideration of hk$1.30 billion

* Multi Fun Ltd has agreed to purchase entire issued share capital and all outstanding shareholders' loan of apex plan

* Application has been made by co for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 5 april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

